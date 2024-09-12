U.S. Congressman Suggests MAGA Has Two Levels of Racism

Donald Trump booster Laura Loomer posted a race-baiting jab at Vice President Kamala Harris‘s Indian heritage this week, warning that — among other presumably undesirable results of a possible Harris presidency — the White House will reek of curry if Harris beats Trump in November.

[NOTE: Loomer wrote: “The White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand.”]

This kind of stereotyping race-based attack was deemed out of bounds and “extremely racist” even by MAGA adherents like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who castigated Loomer online and said Loomer’s comment “does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.”

Distancing herself from Loomer and also trying to shield the GOP presidential nominee, Greene wrote: “This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever.”

While the two Trump-supporting Republicans battled it out over whether Loomer had crossed a line that makes MAGA look intolerant, California Congressman Eric Swalwell suggested such a line was non-existent.

Swalwell used the kerfuffle to deliver a strong condemnation of the positions of both women, writing a comment that portrayed both MAGA figures as racist and characterized their spat as merely a difference over the gradation of racism that they are willing to publicly embrace.

Loomer and Greene may be practicing racism at two different levels, Swalwell implies, but they are still practicing racism.

Woman who wears white pointy hood complains her friend’s hood is TOO pointy. https://t.co/IIEWRm5RPp — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 12, 2024

In the post above, Swalwell uses pointy hats as a symbol of the Ku Klux Klan in his comment, implying that Greene has no right to throw race-righteous stones from her glass house.

[NOTE: As AP reports about the “incendiary words” of Greene: “In February 2019, Greene appeared in an online video filmed at the U.S. Capitol, arguing that Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan weren’t ‘really official’ members of Congress because they didn’t take the oath of office on the Bible. Both women are Muslim.”