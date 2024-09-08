Ted Cruz Snags Expensive Front Row Seat at U.S. Open

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who has been busy campaigning for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump — and his own re-election effort — today tweeted a gripe about the Biden administration’s immigration policy.

The MAGA lawmaker then spent the afternoon in New York City in the borough of Queens, often regarded as the most ethnically diverse place in the world.

Cruz and his wife, Heidi Cruz, landed two coveted front row seats the U.S. Open men’s final match between American Taylor Fritz and World No. 1 tennis player, Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Oh, no. Ted Cruz is sitting courtside at the US Open. Taylor Fritz is in trouble. Already facing a big hurdle against Sinner, this is the last thing he needed today. pic.twitter.com/IrcxKRXhJV — Pete Freedman (@PeteFreedman) September 8, 2024

While the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens is teeming with celebrities including Taylor Swift and her beau, NFL Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, R&B singer Usher, Jon Bon Jovi and Hollywood movie star Matthew McConaughey, the A-listers are not sitting in front row seats which reportedly start at about $8000 per ticket.

I think that’s Ted Cruz front row at the US Open? pic.twitter.com/6Q7CA2ov9k — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 8, 2024

Note: Cruz is running for re-election this year against former NFL linebacker turned attorney and congressman Colin Allred who continues to campaign in Texas while the Senator is in the Big Apple.

Allred reminded voters today: “In his first major act in the Senate, Ted Cruz shut down the government to take health care from Texans. On my first day in Congress, I took action to protect the Affordable Care Act. My priority will always be making sure Texans have the quality, affordable care they need.”

This what the rest us think about yellow belly smile #TedCruz

Get out of #Texas we don't want you! 🐍

VOTE #ColinAllredForTEXAS

He Get the Job done. https://t.co/HJwDAzzxnZ pic.twitter.com/cGAftqvZGY — Fiona Daley dental nurse therapy (@fionagodbless) September 3, 2024

As seen above, Cruz also attended the Texas A&M football game this week where not everyone was happy to see him.