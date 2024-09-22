Suki Waterhouse Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Red Lace Lingerie

Singer/model/actress and new mom Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six, A Rainy Day in New York) struck a pose in a red hot lace lingerie set for the Italian fashion brand Intimissimi.

Waterhouse and her fiance, Hollywood star Robert Pattinson (The Batman, The Twilight Saga), welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in March.

Note: The white furry coat she wore above is by Aniya Records, who also provided the provocative fashion forward ensemble below for Waterhouse.

Get ready to see more of Waterhouse: she’s promoting her new album, her second, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, which is categorized as a double album since it includes 18 songs.

Waterhouse explained: “…I didn’t really know that I was going make another record. So, I guess that’s one of the reasons why there ended up being so many songs on this one.” She wrote many of the songs while pregnant.

Fans are going wild over Waterhouse’s fit physique after giving birth just six months ago. When she shared the tiny string bikini pic below, in July, one replied: “praying I look this good after giving birth.”

Get ready to see more of Pattinson, too: he is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne for The Batman sequel, starring Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) as James Gordon, Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) as Oz Cobb, and Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes) as Alfred Pennyworth.