Heidi Montag Stuns in Tiny Latex Bikini, “Hello Body!”

Reality TV star Heidi Montag is known for starring in the MTV series The Hills with her now husband of 15 years, Spencer Pratt, father of her two children, 6-year-old Gunner and almost 2-year-old Ryker.

On her 38th birthday, Pratt sent his wife birthday wishes on social media with the photos below and wrote: “Happy bday to my popstar super wife and super mom !!!!”

He also suggested to her fans: “Anyone that wants to get Heidi a bday present stream 5G on Spotify.”

Montag’s fans and famous friends (including socialite Paris Hilton) are chiming with compliments about the new song (“obsessed”) and her fit physique (“the hottest!” and “you look gorgeous!” and “HELLO BODY!!”).

With the hot pink untied string bikini pics below, Montag promoted another recently released single, ‘Wet Hot Summer.’

Note about Montag’s music career: While on The Hills, in 2010, she released her debut studio album Superficial which included her single “I’ll Do It.”

The album wasn’t a financial success, however the single track resurfaced on TikTok in 2023, which may have been the impetus for Montag to make more new music.

When one longtime fan asked Montag, “Where is that sophomore album???,” her husband/manager Pratt replied: “2026 got 22 singles coming your way tho.”