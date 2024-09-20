‘Zombies’ Star Meg Donnelly Stuns in Cutout Plunging Dress, “Holy Mackerel”

Hollywood star Meg Donnelly is known for her teenager roles on American Housewife (Taylor Otto), Disney’s Zombies film franchise (Addison), and the Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters (Mary Campbell).

In real life, the 24-year-old blonde beauty often shares photos of herself on social media but they tend to be, well, not very revealing.

See her bundled up in a down jacket and Timberland boots below in New York City.

So when Donnelly dropped the glamorous photos below, of her rocking a cutout dress with a navel-plunging neckline and long blonde hair and bangs, she captioned it: “took a break from my usual adam sandler fits and wore a dreeeeeeesssssssssssssss.”

Donnelly’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new look. Her Zombies co-star Chandler Kinney replied: “HOLY MACKEREL,” and her Winchesters co-star Drake Rodger — who she’s now dating! — also approved. He replied with a series of fire emojis.

With the video above — in that dress — Donnelly is promoting her new single ‘By My Heart,’ which she promises will be released soon.

Don’t worry Zombies fans: Donnelly hasn’t given up on acting. She’s reuniting with Kinney, Milo Manheim and Kylee Russell to film the next installation, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

After completing their first year of college, Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Donnelly) take a summer road trip where they encounter two new groups of monsters. Above are photos from the set of Zombies 4 which is scheduled for a 2025 release.