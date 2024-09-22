‘Star Trek’ Stars Gang Up Against Trump, “Kamala Harris Is Cpt. Seven Approved”

Hollywood star Jeri Ryan, who is best known for her role as Captain Seven on the sci-fi series Star Trek: Voyager (1997–2001) and Star Trek: Picard (2020–2023), is campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

With the promo below, Ryan wrote to her fans: “Let’s goooooo!!! 🖖🏼 Join me & my fellow Star Trek women (and the amazing Stacey Abrams!) for ‘Women of #StarTrek for Kamala’ on Oct 3 to support Kamala Harris for President!”

A total of 30 women from the Star Trek franchise will gang up and join the Zoom call including actresses Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Kate Mulgrew (Captain Kathryn Janeway), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Nana Visitor (Kira Nerys), Terry Farrell (Jadzia Dax), Denise Crosby (Security Chief Tasha Yar), and Catherine Hicks (Dr. Gillian Taylor).

[Note: Star Democrat and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams played the President of United Earth on an episode of Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery.]

Not all Trekkies are enthusiastic about the all-female collaborative campaign against Trump (as one replied “Democrats do not own the Fandom”), but according to the comments, the majority are supportive.

As one pointed out: “Star Trek has always been progressive – it has always been visionary – it has always been about moving forward, not back.”

Another Trekkie chimed in: “Kamala Harris is Cpt. Seven approved.”

Note: Anyone can register to join the Zoom call, which will begin at 8 pm ET on Thursday, October 3.