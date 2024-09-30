Robin Thicke’s Fiancee Stuns in Plunging Cutout Bodycon Dress, “Feeling Lucky”

Get ready to see more of ‘Blurred Lines’ singer Robin Thicke — he’s back for Season 12 of the celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer with comedian Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Rita Ora, who is sitting in for Nicole Scherzinger, who’s making her Broadway debut in Sunset Blvd.

When not on The Masked Singer stage, the 47-year-old Thicke is often in Las Vegas with his partner of 10 years, and now fiancee, model April Love Geary.

As seen above and below, the 29-year-old brunette beauty frequently paints the town red in cutout bodycon mini dresses. She captioned the black one with the navel-plunging cutouts below: “Feeling lucky.” (That’s the Vegas vibe, of course.)

Thicke and Geary have been jet-setting across the country this week to promote Thicke’s recently released new hit single, “I Know What To Do,” featuring former reality TV star and rapper DreamDoll (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York).

Fans of both Thicke and DreamDoll are going wild over the collaboration. One admitted: “This collab was NOT on my bingo card this yr” and another chimed in, “I love it! It’s different and unexpected.”

You can catch Thicke every Wednesday night on The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET on FOX.