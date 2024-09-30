Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns in Plunging Leopard Catsuit With Ciara, “Fierce Fit”

Brazilian-born supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is best known for her years modeling lingerie for Victoria’s Secret. While she retired her wings as a Victoria’s Secret Angel at the brand’s 2017 fashion show, Ambrosio continues to model.

As seen below in Manhattan, the 43-year-old brunette beauty struck more than one pose in a stunning skintight leopard-print catsuit with a plunging neckline and black stilettos.

Swipe the photos above to see Ambrosio with singer-turned-fashion designer Ciara. The catsuit with the dark neckline and metal trim that Ambrosio is rocking is from the new bebe x Ciara collection and it’s designed to “accentuate your silhouette,” and is considered “the epitome of sleek seduction.”

Fashion label bebe reported: “The launch party brought that CiCi energy all night long🔥We leveled up the night with fierce fits and unstoppable vibes.”

The tiny camo-print sequin mini dress that Ciara wore to the party is from the collection, too, but not yet available for purchase.

Swipe the party photos above to see more of Ciara with Ambrosio and Rocky Barnes, Chanel Iman, Olivia Walker, among other celebrities.