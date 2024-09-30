‘Melrose Place’ Star Courtney Thorne-Smith Defies Age in Lifetime Movie

Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is best known for her roles on the prime time soap operas Melrose Place (Alison) and Ally McBeal (Georgia), and in the family sitcom According to Jim (matriarch Cheryl).

Four years have passed since Thorne-Smith has appeared on TV, so fans are excited to see the blonde beauty is making a comeback.

As seen in the photos above and below, Thorne-Smith is promoting her new project, the recently released Lifetime movie He Slid Into Her DMs. And as more than one fan points out, she “looks the same!”

In He Slid Into Her DMs, Thorne-Smith plays Leah, the mother/manager of the protagonist, the high school student and social media influencer Berni (Stella Gregg), whose life is in jeopardy when one of her online admirers shows up on her doorstep with a gun. Alas, the film is inspired by a true story.

In real life, actress Stella Gregg is the daughter of former Hollywood power couple Clark Gregg (Iron Man, The Avengers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Red Dawn).

Stella made her TV debut on the Season 4 episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., “Identity and Change” in 2017.

Get ready to see and hear more from Thorne-Smith: she is a co-host of the Melrose Place podcast, Still the Place on iHeartRadio, with her former co-stars Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton. See podcast launch photo above.