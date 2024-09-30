Emma Roberts Flaunts Legs in Red Hot Mini Dress, “I Would Love To Play Britney Spears”

Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, Madame Web, American Horror Story, Scream Queens) was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and fellow actress Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face, Orange Is the New Black, American Pie).

As seen above and below for the televised event, Roberts flaunted her long legs in a stunning bold red mini dress (by Elkin) with matching red lips and stilettos.

Fun fact: During the WWHL interview, Roberts admitted that she’s been waiting her entire life to play mega pop star Britney Spears if there were to be a biopic. (Even more exciting? Cohen chimed in and claimed that Britney’s former assistant said Roberts was Brittany’s choice.)

Roberts also said that she plays the Spears song “Toxic” while giving her son a bath, “which I believe is millennial parenting.” She added, in case it wasn’t clear: “I would love to play Britney.”

Roberts’s comments about playing Spears has hit a nerve on YouTube. One Britney Spears fan replied: “Sidney Sweeney makes more sense…she has Britney’s body and her girl next door essence …Emma looks very preppy.”

And a Roberts fan replied: “I love Emma so so so much but this will be a huge no. Emma will always and forever be Madison Montgomery, no matter what role she plays, they’re all Madison.” (Roberts played Montgomery in American Horror Story.)