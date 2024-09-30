English supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad, Paper Towns, American Horror Story, Carnival Row) turned heads at the L’Oreal Paris Show in a stunning shirtless ensemble by English fashion designer Helen Anthony.

As seen above and below on the outdoor runway — modeling a long, bold orange trench coat, belted briefs and black platform open-toe sandals — Delevingne smiled at the audience and blew kisses.

L’Oreal wrote of Delevingne: “Who is both, British and the epitome of French chic? Cara Delevingne rewrites the rules (as always) at the Le Défilé.” Rewriting the rules and, when it comes to smiling on the runway, breaking them — that’s Delevingne.

[NOTE: In an article exploring the taboo against smiling by models on the runway, Newsweek once reported: “Catwalks have long been a smile-free zone—well, you can smile at the end when the designer pops up to present you with a bunch of flowers, but during the show the smile is a no-no.”

Yet Delevingne’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward look and Delevingne’s happy expression on the runway. As one replied: “She looks healthy, happy and so full of life,” another chimed in, “A fun smiley walk ❤️ why don’t all models smile?! Gorgeous!”

Get ready to see more of Delevingne: she was cast to co-star in the upcoming biopic The Murderous Miss Highsmith about novelist Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley, Strangers on a Train, The Birds). Shailene Woodley (The Descendants, Big Little Lies) is set to play Highsmith; Delevingne will play one of Highsmith’s companions.