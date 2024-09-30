Victoria Justice Stuns in String Bikini Suit, ‘Depravity’

Actress/singer Victoria Justice (Victorious, Zoey 101) is turning heads in Paris where she wore a black-and-white string bikini under a pin-stripe suit by French design house Vetements.

Nylon magazine shared the stunning photos below of Justice walking around the city of lights and wrote: “Not even jet lag can keep Victoria Justice down.”

Swipe on to see the Justice’s photo dump from the Vetements’ Spring/Summer 2025 runway show in Paris with a side of espresso martini.

Photographer Florian Boggia shared more Parisian moments between shows with Justice, above. As seen below, the American brunette beauty rocked a light pink corset bra with a matching pleated mini skirt and stilettos at the Giambattista Valli show.

When not in Europe, Justice is often in a bikini at home in California, as seen in the fun photos below at the beach in Malibu. She’s promoting her new sexy single, “Down.”

Get ready to see more of Justice: she stars in the upcoming thriller Depravity.

Justice plays one of a group of roommates who accidentally kill an innocent man. Bonus: Dermot Mulroney (August: Osage County, My Best Friend’s Wedding) co-stars.

Written and directed by Paul Tamasy (The Fighter, Patriots Day), Depravity will be released on October 15. Trailer above.