Carly Pearce Stuns in Red Hot Sheer Mini Dress, “Smoke Show”

Country music star Carly Pearce turned heads at the People’s Choice Country Awards in a stunningly sheer red mini dress and matching open-toe stilettos.

Celebrity fashion stylist Lindsey Dupuis Bledsoe called her client a “smoke show,” and announced “That wet look coming in red hot.”

Swipe the photos above to see Pearce with reality TV star Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette, The Bachelor), who told Pearce: “I love being your arm candy.”

It’s not the first time Pearce has stunned in a tiny red hot mini dress, as seen below at the ACM Honors event.

Get ready to see more of Pearce: she’s back on her 2024/2025 Hummingbird World Tour. In the US and Canada, Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, and Carter Faith are opening acts, and in the UK and Europe, Wade Bowen will join her on stage.

Note: Pearce’s new album (her fourth), Hummingbird, includes the single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton.

Pearce said of the hit song: “This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent. I’ve always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the ‘uncomfortable’ moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share.”

She added: “Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.” Above is the official trailer for “We Don’t Fight Anymore” starring actors Lucy Hale and Shiloh Fernandez.

