Eva Mendes Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress, “The Push I Needed!”

Hollywood star Eva Mendes (Hitch, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Training Day) is promoting her debut picture book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

While talking up the new children’s book, the 50-year-old brunette beauty is turning heads on daytime talk shows including The Drew Barrymore Show and via magazines including Vogue Mexico wearing stunning plunging dresses by fashion designer Stella McCartney.

When the former Revlon model shared the stunning photos below from the Vogue Mexico shoot, she wrote: “This shoot was definitely worth being stuck in an elevator for!”

Mendes also thanked the celebrity stylist on the Vogue Mexico set, Leith Clark, for being “the only one who could have gotten me into the white crochet jumpsuit! Thanks for the push I needed!”

(Mendes wore a handmade Koniaków lace jumpsuit by designer Magda Butrym on the cover.)

Mendes is currently on a hiatus from acting but her partner, Ryan Gosling, father of her two daughters, continues to charm audiences in blockbuster movies including Barbie, The Fall Guy, and La La Land.

Get ready to see more of Gosling: he will appear next on the big screen in the 2026 sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, in which he plays a lone astronaut in outer space who tries to save the planet Earth.