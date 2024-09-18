Nicole Scherzinger Stuns in Tiny String Bikini at Beach, Surprises Fans in Boat

Triple-threat performer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls, The Masked Singer) is bringing her West End production of Sunset Blvd to New York City’s Great White Way this Fall. The Olivier Award-winning musical arrives on Broadway starting Monday, September 28.

With less than two weeks left until opening night, Scherzinger and her fiance, Thom Evans, traveled to Portugal and soaked up the sun at the beach.

As seen below, the 46-year-old raven-haired beauty stunned in a shiny green string bikini. She reports: “sipping sunshine and holding on to summer for just a little longer.”

No matter where she goes, Scherzinger always bumps into fans. As seen below, floating on a boat near a cave where tourists were kayaking, one fan got so excited when she recognized Scherzinger, she yelled, “I’ve loved you since I was 10!”

Scherzinger wrote of the experience: “I’ve met you all in some amazing places but never out of a cave in a kayak!!” The post is inspiring fans to share their own stories of meeting Scherzinger.

One wrote: “I’ll always remember the day I was waiting to see you out of a theater here in Melbourne. At the back, you left in a van, and this one reversed. You opened the door and asked me, ‘Hi sweetheart, do you want a picture?’. It was the best day of my life, and no one believed me because I didn’t record it.”

Another fan shared: “My precious memory was last year in London. it was on my birthday and I saw for the first time sunset boulevard. After that i waited for you. You got into a car. I called your name and you smiled at me and waved at me. I cried my heart out. I was so happy. Thank you Nicole you are really radiant.”

Scherzinger is making her Broadway debut as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s reimagined Sunset Blvd at the St. James Theatre.