Aubrey Plaza Stuns in Strapless Sheer Lace Dress, “Totally a WOW”

Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza is turning heads on the red carpet at the premiere of her new series, Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along. She plays the character Rio Vidal, the warrior witch known as Green Witch.

As seen below, the brunette beauty stunned in a strapless, sheer black lace dress by Loewe. As one fan replied, “Totally a WOW.”

Earlier this week, Plaza struck a pose in a softer, nude-colored cami dress with light lace trim (by Chloe) for the premiere of her new movie, My Old Ass, in New York City.

Get ready to see more of Plaza and her Agatha All Along co-stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

As seen above, almost everyone wore black to the premiere.

Swipe below to see the Parks and Recreation reunion on the red carpet. Amy Poehler and Adam Scott showed their support of Plaza and Hahn’s project together.

Note: The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere Wednesday, September 18 on Disney+. Trailer above.