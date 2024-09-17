DWTS: Anna Delvey Complains “Too Much Dancing” with Ankle Monitor

Russian-born con artist Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, is the celebrity criminal who posed as a wealthy heiress to gain entrance into New York City’s social scene.

After being convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services, and serving two years, she was released from prison in 2022. But still wears an ankle monitor.

Note: Delvey was the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna starring Julia Garner (Ozark) in the title role.

Delvey is one of the celebrities competing on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. Her professional dance partner Ezra Sosa.

Hours before the show’s premiere (Tuesday, September 17, 8 pm ET on ABC), Delvey shared the photos above — note her ankle monitor — and captioned the series: “Too much dancing.”

And when not dancing, Delvey has been modeling, as seen above in New York City.

Get ready to see more of Delvey — Dancing With the Stars airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.