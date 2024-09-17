Gina Kirschenheiter Stuns in Tiny Mini Skirt, With Kelly Dodd Lookalike

When not filming The Real Housewives of Orange County with co-stars Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms, Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, and Alexis Bellino, Gina Kirschenheiter is often on the go and traveling in style.

As seen below in an ad for a chauffeured limousine service, Kirschenheiter flaunted her long legs in a tiny mini skirt and barely-there backless vest, while climbing in and out of a chartered SUV.

Swipe the series above to see Gina with fellow RHOC star Emily Simpson and Britt Kirsch, the new wife of Gina’s ex-husband Matt Kirsch. (Britt and Matt married and “blended” their families in April. Wedding photos below.”)

More than one Real Housewives fans mistook Britt for former RHOC star Kelly Dodd, see below with Vicki Gunvalson.

With photos from Gina’s 40th birthday at Monarch Beach Country Club (see below), Britt wished Gina a Happy Birthday “to the mama of my bonus kids who I adore for a million reasons and then some. I am so thankful for our coparenting relationship turned friendship.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Below is the Season 18 trailer.