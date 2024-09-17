Leslie Bibb Stuns in Bespoke Michael Kors Halter Dress, “This Made Me Gasp”

Actress Leslie Bibb is known for her role as investigative reporter Christine Everhart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man movies, and for her roles on TV series including Palm Royale (Dinah Donahue) and American Housewife (Viv).

Remarkably, this year marks the first time Bibb has been part of an Emmy-nominated show (Palm Royale). To celebrate, the former fashion model got to wear a custom Michael Kors gown and David Yurman jewels.

According to Michael Kors, that stunning custom-made one-of-a-kind satin gown “required over 1,500 hours to construct, featuring thousands of hand-embroidered sequins, pearls and beads.”

Bibbs’ fans and famous friends are going wild over the glamorous look. Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible) replied: “Exquisite!” and Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls) dropped a series of white heart emojis. One fan replied, “This made me gasp!”

As socialite Dinah Donahue in the 1969-set comedy Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett, Allison Janney, and Laura Dern, Bibbs also gets to wear a variety of fun ensembles which appear custom-made for her, as seen below in the Palm Royale trailer.

Get ready to see more of Bibb: she will appear next on the big screen in Clint Eastwood‘s upcoming legal drama Juror No. 2 with Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max), Toni Colette (Little Miss Sunshine), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), and Zoey Deutch. Juror No. 2 will be released in theaters on October 30, 2024.