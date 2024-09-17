Malin Akerman Flaunts Legs in Chic Mini Dress, Sling-back Stilettos

Hollywood star Malin Akerman (Billions, Childrens Hospital, 27 Dresses, Watchmen) turned heads at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Emmy Nominees party in a chic black mini dress and sling-back patent leather stilettos.

The dress is by Dubai design house YVON, the black patent leather pouch purse is by Tyler Ellis and shoes by Larroudé.

And before the Emmys, Akerman partied with fellow Hollywood star Michelle Monaghan (Bad Monkey, Mission: Impossible) at the MPTF party in an unbuttoned white silk blouse (by Tom Ford) with gold chains.

Get ready to see more of Akerman: she stars in the upcoming Starz series The Hunting Wives with Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect).

It’s about a woman (Snow) who moves to Texas where she falls in with a clique of wealthy housewives led by a prominent socialite (Akerman). “Obsession, seduction and murder” ensue. Bonus: Dermot Mulroney (who plays Akerman’s husband) co-stars.

Above is a photo of Akerman and Snow on the dance floor of a honky tonk where they held The Hunting Wives wrap party in July.