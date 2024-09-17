Nikki Haley Promises To “Simplify” News for “Smart” Americans on New Show

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has landed her own weekly radio talk show on SiriusXM. Nikki Haley Live will premiere Wednesday, September 25, 8 am ET.

According to the satellite radio giant, “Each week Haley will analyze and simplify the week’s most significant headlines – including the upcoming election, hotspots around the world, U.S. policy, and even some music and entertainment – offering her insights and engaging in conversations with key figures.”

In a statement about her new show, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations repeated a sentiment from her presidential campaign, asserting that “the American people are smart. They’re sick of distractions in DC and noise from the mainstream media.”

Haley appeared on the mainstream media channel CNBC this week after the Trump-Harris debate where Harris claimed world leaders see Trump as a “disgrace” who is vulnerable to dictators offering “flattery and favors.”

[Harris to Trump: “Those dictators are rooting for you because they know they can manipulate you with flattery and favors.]”

On CNBC, Haley pushed back against Harris’s claim using the GOP narrative that the Biden administration, including VP Harris, is responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the “debacle” in Afghanistan. Haley said: “I’m looking at the people responsible, who started the trend.” She added, “The world sees Harris as weak.”

[Note: In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which started in 2014. In February 2020, then-President Trump made a deal with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by May 2021.]

Russia invaded Ukraine.

Hamas attacked Israel.

China turned up aggression on Taiwan.

Fentanyl from China is pouring over our border.



None of it would have happened had we not had the debacle in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ikBwh8GJNY — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 14, 2024

In addition to her new media gig, Haley earlier this month joined one of the largest public relations and crisis communications firms, Edelman, as vice chair of its EGA (Edelman Global Advisory).

In November 2022, when Haley was still against Trump and her new colleague CEO Richard Edelman “was sanctioned by the Russian government in retaliation for US sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Edelman said: “I consider it a huge badge of honor.” Edelman added: “I’m proud of our work in helping get clients out of Russia.”