Heidi Klum Flaunts Legs in Insanely High Slit Dress, “Everything Fits Perfectly”

When not in Los Angeles judging contestants on America’s Got Talent with music producer Simon Cowell, her “BFF” actress Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), standup comedian Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), supermodel Heidi Klum is often, well, modeling.

The German-born blonde beauty is at Paris Fashion Week for an event hosted by cosmetics giant L’Oreal, which will be broadcast live on Monday, September 23.

For the event, as seen below at the iconic Opéra de Paris, Klum turned heads in an insanely high slit dress and a pair of open-toe slip-on stilettos.

Klum’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the tres chic ensemble. Terry Crews replied with a power fist and a series of fire emojis. Another fan replied, “Everything fits perfectly.”

L’Oreal gave a sneak peek of the event with the video below and wrote: “Prepare to be dazzled. Prepare for a luminous experience that will leave the City of Lights glowing with sparkle and empowerment.”

