Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Itsy Bitsy Bikini, “One for the Books”

When not acting or modeling, Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch, Citadel) spends time with her pop star actor husband Nick Jonas and their young daughter.

With the stunning photos below, featuring Chopra in two different itsy bitsy bikinis, the 42-year-old brunette beauty wrote: “One for the books for sure…The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!”

Get ready to see more of Chopra: as noted with the fun family photos below, she recently finishing filming (in Australia) the upcoming action adventure movie The Bluff which is set in the Caribbean in the 19th century.

She plays the protagonist, a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed “when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.” As seen below, her family joined her while filming Down Under.

Jonas has new acting project coming too: he plays a pastor officiating a wedding in the upcoming comedy film You’re Cordially Invited with Will Ferrell and Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.

As seen in the trailer below, Ferrell and Witherspoon duke it out at a wedding venue which has been double booked, hilarity ensues. You’re Cordially Invited will be released on January 30, 2025.