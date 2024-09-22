Jon Bon Jovi Teases “New Collab” With Pitbull

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi was in the news last week after he helped prevent a woman from jumping off a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the Nashville Metro Police Department, Bon Jovi “helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

The musician was filming a music video on the bridge when he noticed the woman at the ledge. Bon Jovi’s been spending time in Nashville where he has a restaurant, JBJ Soul Kitchen. See him behind the bar, below.

The next day Bon Jovi surprised a crowd of New Yorkers at a Pitbull concert. The Miami rapper turned pop star is on his Party After Dark Tour, a 26-city tour featuring T-Pain as the opening act.

As seen below, Bon Jovi jumped on stage at the legendary Jones Beach and performed a medley of the Bon Jovi anthem “It’s My Life” with Pitbull.

With the photos below of the two mega stars in matching black leather jackets and pants, Pitbull teased his fans: “get ready for our new collab coming soon dallleee.”

Fans of both are going wild over the future collaboration, as one replied: “Wow. This might actually be my dream come true!!!”

Note: Pitbull’s Party After Dark Tour ends on October 5 at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico.