Danica Patrick Stuns in Cheeky Swimsuit Photos, But Some Fans Upset

Former professional race car driver Danica Patrick moderated a conversation with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard at a “Team Trump Reclaim American Tour” event in Nevada on Saturday.

[Note: Kennedy reportedly considered Patrick’s ex-boyfriend, NFL Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as his vice presidential running mate before he chose billionaire Nicole Shanahan.]

Not all of Patrick’s followers on social media approved of her participation in the MAGA event. As one replied, “this is very sad to see.”

Another fan wrote: “Damn. I was so excited to follow you recently. Sorry to see that Burning Man didn’t broaden your horizon and open your heart to your fellow world citizens.”

As seen in the photos above and below, before the Kennedy/Tulsi event, Patrick attended the famous week-long desert event Burning Man, where she wore a number of stunning bikinis and kissing an identified man.

With the photo series above, Patrick reported that she and friends drove out “to the middle of nowhere Nevada to live in an alternate reality where the currency is hugs, love and helping each other. “

With the cheeky swimsuit photos above, she wrote: “What a wild week of beautiful skies, cool art, hot days, cold nights, DJs from 5pm to 8am, weird sleeping hours and amazing people waiting for you no matter what hours you are awake!”