Halsey Stuns in Skintight Bikini Dress, Credits Elizabeth Hurley

Get ready to see more of singer/songwriter/actress Halsey. The 29-year-old single mom from New Jersey is promoting her upcoming album The Great Impersonator.

The new album — her fifth studio album — includes her new hit songs ‘The End,’ and ‘Lucky,’ which features a sample of Britney Spears‘ 2000 song of the same title.

At MTV’s VMA Awards ceremony this week, Halsey turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning skintight red animal-print silk dress with a red and black lace trimmed bikini underneath… and matching bright red hair.

Halsey captioned the photo series: “Not me telling anybody with ears last night that I was wearing custom Gianni Versace from 1996 !!!! (originally designed for Elizabeth Hurley!)”

Those are big fashion footsteps she’s walking in. Fashion model/actress Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers) famously wore a memorable black dress held together on the sides by giant gold safety pins for the premiere of the 1994 movie Four Weddings and a Funeral, which starred her then-boyfriend, actor Hugh Grant.

Swipe photos below to see Hurley in that red silk dress Halsey wore to the VMAs.

Note: It’s not the first time a pop star has worn a dress previously worn by Hurley: fellow fashion-forward entertainer Lady Gaga wore the safety pin dress in 2012 when she met with Donatella Versace in Milan.

The Great Impersonator is scheduled for an October 25 release.