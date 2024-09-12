Ana de Armas Stuns in Skintight Bodysuit, Sheer Mini Dress

Hollywood movie star Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time To Die, Blonde) turned heads at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in a skintight white bodysuit and a translucent mini dress by design powerhouse Louis Vuitton.

De Armas is promoting her new film, Eden. Directed by Ron Howard, the film follows “a group of people fueled by a profound desire for change; in order to turn their back to society they leave everything behind and set their futures on the harsh landscape of the Galapagos.”

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible), and Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley) co-star.

The 2-minute long Eden trailer is below.

De Armas also turned heads at the LVMH prize ceremony with fellow Hollywood movie star Natalie Portman (Black Swan).

As seen in the photos above and below, Portman rocked a double-breasted red mini skirt suit and de Armas stunned in a black satin top with a tiny white mini skirt.

Both actresses accessorized their looks with black patent leather ankle boots.

Portman wrote about being a judge with de Armas: “Loved being on the jury with so many incredible talents for the LVMH prize for new fashion designers. Congratulations to Hodakova, Duran Lantink, Standing Ground, and all the other finalists, who had such thoughtful and original collections. Check out the way @hoda_kova upcycles old belts and trousers in her work, combining beauty with sustainability.”

Hoda Kova is the designer behind that top made of silver spoons that fellow star Cate Blanchett recently wore on the red carpet, see above.

Get ready to see more of De Armas: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming John Wick movie Ballerina as the titular character with Keanu Reeves. It’s scheduled for a 2025 release.