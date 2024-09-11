Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Stuns as Brunette, “You Look Like Your Dad!”

Former Hollywood power couple Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, Election) and Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer) are the parents of two adult children: singer Deacon Phillippe and model Ava Phillippe.

Witherspoon recently took her 25-year-old daughter to New York Fashion Week, which coincides with Ava’s 25th birthday.

Witherspoon shared the mother-daughter trip photos below and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my amazing daughter Ava Phillippe who happens to be one of the most genuinely kind-hearted and wise people I know. I love you with all heart. Keep shining your beautiful light my sweet girl! “

Fans of both Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are going wild over the new NYC photos. More than one commented on the resemblance and wrote “Twins!” and another noted: “I couldn’t tell who was who at first!”

But when Ava shared her own series of photos from New York Fashion Week (below) — which she reports was “a very chic week indeed” — and with darker hair, her fans saw a greater resemblance to her famous father.

As one replied: “Ava you look so much like your dad! Love the brunette.”

Be sure to swipe to see the newly minted brunette beauty in a variety of all-black fashion-forward ensembles including a black cape mini dress with a large white satin bow at the neck (by Alice + Olivia).

Get ready to see more of Witherspoon: she’s filming Season 4 of The Morning Show with co-star Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro.