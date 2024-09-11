Julianne Hough Stuns in Tiny Sheer Crop Top on NYC Street

Get ready to see more of Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough. When not on the DWTS dance floor with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro and this season’s new celebrity contestants including Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, Hough is stopping traffic in New York City.

As seen below, Hough had fun on a sidewalk doing high kicks and other impressive dance moves in a black lace bra under a tiny sheer white crop top and a pair of roomy blue jeans and white sneakers.

Hough’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fun photos. Fellow Mirror Ball trophy winner and pro dancer Witney Carson replied: “Ha ha I love you!”

Arielle Vandenberg wrote: “I thought I had a spider in my pants yesterday… Pretty sure I went into all of these poses,” and former DWTS celeb contestant Ariana Maddox of Vanderpump Rules replied: “she likes to kick! stretcchhhhhh and kick!”

As seen above, this isn’t the first time Hough has stepped out in Manhattan in a head-turning ensemble. With the sheer shirt dress above, she wrote: “Really feelin the NY fall breeze without my pants” with a laughing/crying emoji.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 17 at 8 pm ET on ABC.