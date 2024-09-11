LeAnn Rimes Sings “Hauntingly Beautiful” Duet With Famous Knight

American country pop singer/songwriter LeAnn Rimes is one of the coaches on The Voice UK this season with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas, legendary British crooner Sir Tom Jones and Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher of UK boy band McFly.

On the show, in front of a live audience, Rimes pointed to the knighted Jones and said: “I’ve always wanted to sing with this man right here.” Jones replied, “Let’s do it.”

[NOTE: An Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) since 1999, Jones was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 at Buckingham Palace.].

With the accompaniment of a pianist, the two sang the 1960 Everly Brothers ballad ‘Let It Be Me,’ and members of the audience were literally brought to tears.

The Voice Australia contestant Tori Darke (Rimes is a coach on the reality show Down Under, too) replied: “OMG I’m crying 😭 this was hauntingly beautiful.” Another fan chimed in: “Leann has brought me to tears many times, this time too. Magic,” and another admitted, “brought tears to my eyes.”

When Rimes shared the video of the duet performance above, she wrote: “well it looks like I got my dream duet too… Sir Tom Jones your voice is like no other.”