Halle Berry Stuns in Sheer Lace Dress Photos, “These Are Fierce”

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is promoting her new film, the supernatural horror movie Never Let Go, in which she stars as a mother of young twin boys, apparently the only (human) survivors left on Earth. The Hollywood star goes without her usual glamorous hair and makeup for the movie which is filmed in the woods.

Berry is teasing her fans with her new project by dropping the photos below of her modeling a super sheer black lace dress. She thanked fashion and lifestyle magazine Marie Claire “for beautifully illustrating the journey of navigating my next act … the best act.”

TV journalist Lola Ogunnaike, who interviewed the 58-year-old star for Marie Claire‘s Changemakers Issue, replied: “Our interview was by far one of the best and most important moments of my year. Thank you for being so generous with your time, your wisdom, and your indomitable spirit.”

Celebrity hairstylist David Stanwell who contributed to Berry’s Marie Claire photo shoot, replied: “These are fierce.”

Get ready to see more of Berry: Never Let Go will be released in theaters on September 20. Official trailer below.