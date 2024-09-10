Rachel Zegler Stuns in Gold Crop Top Pantless Look Beyonce Wore First

Hollywood movie star Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, The Hunger Games; The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) turned heads at the 2024 Elsie Festival in New York City this week.

The 23-year-old brunette beauty performed ‘Gimme Gimme’ (from Thoroughly Modern Millie) in a stunning gold crop top and briefs ensemble with a black belt and black tights by fashion-forward designer Alexandre Vauthier, who wrote: “Impatient to discover you in your next Chapter movie « Snow White » from Walt Disney.”

The black stilettos are by Stuart Weitzman.

Zegler’s fans are going wild over the look (which is from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring-Summer RTW 2024 collection). More than one replied: “obsessed with this look.”

Zegler isn’t the first diva to rock the gold outfit. Beyoncé struck a pose in the same suit as seen in the March 2024 issue of Essence, below.

Zegler stars as the titular character in the upcoming Disney musical fantasy film Snow White with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen. Barbie director Greta Gerwig wrote the screenplay with Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary, The Girl on the Train). Snow White is scheduled for a March 21, 2025 release.