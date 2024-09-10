Jessica Chastain Stuns in “Jaw Dropping” Modeling Photos, “Very Exclusive Designs”

Hollywood movie star Jessica Chastain is known for her roles in films including The Help, Interstellar, Zero Dark Thirty, and A Most Violent Year, among others. When not acting the 47-year-old red-haired beauty is often modeling.

As seen below, Chastain struck dramatic poses in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles available at Beymen, a chain of luxury department stores in Istanbul, Turkey which compares itself to the American retailer Bloomingdale’s and Selfridge’s in the UK.

The sheer black mini dress above is by Alaia; the blue waist cutout dress below is by Loewe.

#BeymenNewSeason ♬ original sound – Beymen @beymen Yeni sezonda Beymen kadınına bir Hollywood yıldızı hayat veriyor. Oscar ödüllü oyuncu ve yapımcı Jessica Chastain, ölümsüz tabloları anımsatan sanatsal bir bakış açısıyla yaratılan Beymen 2024-25 Sonbahar/Kış kampanyasında, yüksek modanın en göz alıcı tasarımlarıyla sezonun ilham kaynağına dönüşüyor. #ModernTimeIcons

Chastain’s fans are going wild over the new photos. As one replied, “Jaw dropping.”

With the campaign, Beymen says Chastain brings “elegant flair” to their “very exclusive designs” which carry “the reflections of the universal symbols and immortal images, and they are etched in our minds like immortal artifacts.”

Beymen reports that the green opera coat, silk bralette and high-waist skirt set above (by Erdem) is inspired by opera legend Maria Callas.

The lavender three-piece suit is by Tom Ford.

Get ready to see more of Chastain: she is currently promoting her new film, the dramatic thriller Mother’s Instinct with Anne Hathaway.