Aubrey Plaza Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Spider Web Dress, “Fun as Hell”

Celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend shared the photo below of Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal, The White Lotus, Parks and Recreation) rocking a black bra and briefs under a sheer black dress featuring a gigantic embellished spider and web across the front.

Plaza turned heads at the red carpet premiere of the supernatural comedy drama Agatha All Alone, a Marvel Television series streaming on Disney+.

Plaza’s fans are going wild over the sexy spidery look. As one replied: “Fun as hell!” Another chimed in: “Aubrey Plaza in the marvel universe was not on my bingo card but i love it!”

Kathryn Hahn plays the protagonist, a spellbound Agatha Harkness who “regains freedom thanks to a teen’s help” and “embarks on the Witches’ Road trials to reclaim her powers and discover the teen’s motivations.”

The teen is played by Joe Locke (Heartstopper); Plaza plays fellow witch, Rio Vidal; and bonus — Broadway legend Patti Lupone embarks on the Witches’ Road, too.

As seen in the official Marvel/Disney trailer above, Plaza makes quite the entrance. Agatha All Alone will be released on September 18, right in time for Halloween.

Above are photos from the D23 Fan Club event starring the cast of Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: Brave New World, and Ironheart.