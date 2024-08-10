Courteney Cox’s Daughter Stuns in Plunging Dress, “You Nailed It”

Hollywood movie star Courteney Cox (Friends, Scream, The Longest Yard), who launched the homecare brand Homecourt in 2022 (soaps, candles, room deodorants), is now celebrating the launch of her Homecourt body care products, The Cocomoi Body Collection.

The Cocomoi Body Collection includes a new scent called Cocomoi, which Cox describes as “a warm, fresh, yet sophisticated scent with notes of coconut, cedarwood, and fig,” and is “symbolizing my connection to my daughter, Coco… The inspiration for Cocomoi.”

Above and below are photos of 20-year-old Coco Arquette promoting the scent in a stunning plunging dress. (Coco’s father is Cox’s ex-husband, actor David Arquette).

Cox’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new scent and the photos. Actress/singer Rita Wilson (Sleepless in Seattle, Runaway Bride) replied: “You nailed it with HomeCourt so this has got to be great!”

As seen below, Cox, center, in a black plunging dress with a showing black lace bra, celebrated the new Homecourt body collection with her famous friends including (in the front row, left to right) director Judd Apatow (Knocked Up), his wife actress Leslie Mann (This Is 40), celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, and actress/comedian Molly Shannon (Superstar, White Lotus, SNL).

Get ready to see more of Courteney Cox: rumor has it that she’s reprising her role as Gale Weathers for the seventh installment of Scream with fellow co-star Neve Campbell.