Mckenna Grace Stuns in Tiny Corset Mini Dress, ‘Baby’s All Right’

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood star Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel, Ghostbusters: After Life, I, Tonya, The Handmaid’s Tale, Young Sheldon) is often on stage performing her music in front of a live audience.

The 18-year-old blonde beauty this week rocked a strapless black corset mini dress (by West Hollywood design label Nana Jacqueline) for her show at the music venue Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York.

In the photo series below, swipe to slide #5 to see Grace rocking another tiny mini dress — a French maid inspired costume — by designer Shushu Tong. The third mini dress (the black scoop neck) is by Galvan London.

Celebrity stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley had Grace in the black-bra and pink mini dress below by For Love & Lemons…

…and another Shushu Tong corset dress below paired with white socks and vintage Steve Madden black Mary Jane stilettos.

Get ready to see more of Grace: she finished filming the upcoming thriller Anniversary with Zoey Deutch (Not Okay, Buffaloed) and Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Outsiders). It’s about “a very close-knit family that is torn apart as a new movement ‘The Change’ envelops the country.”