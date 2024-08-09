Shantel VanSanten Stuns in Sheer Hot Pink Dress, “One of My Favorite Looks”

Actress Shantel VanSanten is known for her roles on TV shows including One Tree Hill (Quinn James Fletcher), The Flash (Patty Spivot), Shooter (Julie Swagger), FBI and FBI: Most Wanted (Special Agent Nina Chase), and most recently The Boys as Becca Butcher.

When not acting, VanSanten is often modeling. As seen below, VanSanten struck a pose in a sheer hot pink halter dress (by design label Alaia), which she wore to the opening ceremony of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

Celebrity makeup artist Jessica Ahn said is it “one of my favorite looks to date” and described the look as “clean, glowy skin with cool-toned, pale pink hues, adding subtle dimension all around for a minimalistic, elegant look with a touch of softness.”

VanSanten wore another sheer sequin dress with spaghetti straps at the TV festival. In the video below she tries to answer the question, “Of all the characters you’ve played on TV, which did you feel closest to?” It’s between Nina and Quinn…