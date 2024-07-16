Tucker Carlson Says GOP Senator Plotted Against JD Vance “In Sleaziest, Most Vicious Way”

After former President Donald Trump announced U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complimented Vance for “overcoming so much adversity in life” and for understanding “the struggles of working Americans.”

Graham added that Vance “has walked in their shoes and has become one of their best champions. Bright, articulate, and a Marine veteran, he will serve President Trump well on the campaign trail.”

Lindsey Graham is a liar. No one lobbied harder against JD Vance than he did, and in the sleaziest, most vicious way. He was doing it this morning. This is why everyone hates Washington, because people like Lindsey Graham are happy to lie right to your face, smiling as they plot… https://t.co/KqHziS5dSd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 15, 2024

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson slammed Graham for his comments by calling him “a liar.” Carlson said of Graham: “No one lobbied harder against JD Vance than he did, and in the sleaziest, most vicious way. He was doing it this morning.”

Carlson didn’t provide detail or evidence of Graham’s lobbying against Vance but offered his opinion on the current state of politics: “This is why everyone hates Washington, because people like Lindsey Graham are happy to lie right to your face, smiling as they plot…“

Totally disingenuous. Lindsey Graham promoted Tim Scott then he promoted Marco Rubio and internally he vigorously opposed the selection of JD Vance. Fortunately, the president did the right thing. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 15, 2024

Trump loyalist Roger Stone replied to Carlson: “Totally disingenuous. Lindsey Graham promoted Tim Scott then he promoted Marco Rubio and internally he vigorously opposed the selection of JD Vance. Fortunately, the president did the right thing.”

[NOTE: Graham didn’t say Vance was his first choice, or that other choices might not have been more effective — the Senator more simply noted significant parts of Vance’s biography that have appeal to the voters and said the VP pick would “serve President Trump well on the campaign trail.” Graham and Vance diverge on U.S. support for Ukraine and other issues, but both have declared fealty to Trump.]