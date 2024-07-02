Republican Judge Slams SCOTUS Immunity Move: “It Can Never Be Said Again”

“It can never again be said in America that no man is above the law,” writes J. Michael Luttig, former Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Luttig, a Texas-born Republican whose dissent from the current modus operandi of MAGA exemplifies the dramatic transition of the GOP, laments the SCOTUS decision granting a President — “the former president in particular” — an immunity that holds him “above the law, and the only person in America who is above the law.”

It can never again be said that in America “no man is above the law.” The Supreme Court held today that the President of the United States — and the former president in particular — is above the law, and the only person in America who is above the law. — @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) July 1, 2024

Speaking on MSNBC, Luttig elaborated on what he characterizes as a mistake by the Supreme Court, one that impacts the core of the American experiment.

“The Supreme Court cut that heart and soul out of America,” Luttig said, “holding that the former president is immune from prosecution for any of his actions in and around January 6th, taken in his so-called official capacity as President of the United States.”

Luttig, who has been critical of the Supreme Court’s conduct — specifically as it raised questions about its ethics and impartiality — previously warned that the SCOTUS authority exists only in as far as it is trusted — and that faith in the institution is reliant upon the public’s perception of its integrity.

if the Court is to earn the respect of the American People that is indispensable to the public’s acceptance of the Court’s judgments. It is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to earn the respect of the American People, not vice versa.” — @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) May 17, 2024

After the immunity decision, from which Justice Sotomayor memorably dissented with “fear for our democracy,” Luttig addressed “perilous” times for democracy and the “rule of law,” urging Americans to recognize the moment and respond.