2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

“Judge Cannon Actually Does Good Job” On Statutes, Law Professor Says

by in Daily Edition | July 15, 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon

Judge Aileen Cannon, photo: Southern District of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Addressing the surprising move by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump — considered by many legal experts to be the most straightforward and strongest of the pending cases against Trump — attorney and Boston University Law Professor Jed Shugerman wrote that Cannon “actually does a good job explaining that the statutes that the DOJ relies on are not clear or leave questions.”

[NOTE: Cannon dismissed the case on the claim that the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith was not legal. The decision is expected to be appealed, which those who believe Cannon’s decision was in error, like Texas Law Professor Lee Kovarsky (below), characterize as an opportunity.]

Shugerman, who has been closely following (and commenting on) all the legal cases against Trump, says he acknowledges in the documents case that “the statutory basis for Smith’s appointment is not textually obvious” — underscoring this observation with the understanding that many actions the government takes are not, despite the wish of textual originalists, “textually obvious.”

Shugerman insists that in cases where such obviousness is missing, there is a well-worn path to take. He asks: “But what do judges do when they have such doubts?” He answers, with all caps being his: “Read PRECEDENTS.”

Claiming to be “shocked but not surprised,” Shugerman implies that Cannon needed to perform some legal contortions to arrive at her conclusion, including misreading U.S. v. Nixon. “Clearly she was desperate to dismiss the Watergate case US v. Nixon & DC Cir. precedents in order to dismiss this case,” he writes.

The eminent Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus and vocal Trump critic Laurence Tribe called Cannon’s decision “unthinkable,” saying the judge’s reasons for the dismissal had been “repeatedly rejected.” (There is precedent again.) Tribe asserted that “On SCOTUS, only Justice Thomas took that view in Trump v. United States.”