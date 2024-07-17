Chris Christie Shoots Down Nikki Haley “Gift” to Trump

Former South Carolina governor and GOP presidential nominee Nikki Haley spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday to show her support of her party’s nominee, former president Donald Trump.

Haley addressed the crowd and said: “I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear –Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period.” The crowd roared in approval.

Former New Jersey Governor and GOP presidential nominee Chris Christie — who was and remains a consistent critic of Trump — watched the Republican National Convention live on ABC News.

When asked if Haley’s speech was a gift to Trump, Christie replied: “No, it really wasn’t. It was a complete, incredible flip-flop from what she’s done. Flip flop, flip flop. I don’t think any Haley voters are going to care.”

Q: Was that a gift for Trump?



Chris Christie: No. That was a complete flip-flop from Nikki Haley. I don't think any Haley voter is gonna care pic.twitter.com/lERLqtzG82 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 17, 2024

Christie called Nikki Haley’s speech “tortured ambition,” asserting that Haley had no choice if she wants a political future in the MAGA-dominated GOP. Christie said: “She had to go up there if she wants to run again in 2028.”

“In her own mind, that was more important than standing up for the things that she represented to the voters of the Republican party in primaries on Donald Trump being unfit, unhinged, and just qualified to be President of the United States,” Christie said.

“When people,” he added, “who were supporting Nikki Haley in places like New Hampshire and Iowa look at this speech tonight…they’re not going to be persuaded by Nikki Haley to vote for someone, they’re going to be ashamed they voted for her in the first place.”

Chris Christie: Nikki Haley's speech was tortured ambition. In her own mind, that was more important than standing up for the things that she represented to Republican voters in primaries on Donald Trump being unfit, unhinged, and just unqualified to be President of the United… pic.twitter.com/oTTDMOdv74 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 17, 2024

Fellow former GOP presidential nominee, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, followed Haley at the podium and “kissed the ring,” as DeSantis once said about Republicans who cave to Trump’s power and comply to his demands.

DeSantis spent most of his time at the podium bashing President Joe Biden and Democrats, claiming they have “demonized” Trump. DeSantis encouraged the crowd to “heed the call of our nominee to fight, fight, fight.”