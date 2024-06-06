Mike Johnson Mocked for New Intel Committee Members, “Can We Drug Test Them First?”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) named U.S. Representatives Scott Perry (R-PA) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX) to the House Intelligence Committee, which oversees the entire intelligence community and, as MSNBC’s Jake Sherman reports, receives “some of the most sensitive intelligence about the U.S. and its allies.”

D.C. lawyer Bradley Moss, who specializes in litigation on matters relating to national security, federal employment and security clearance law, cheekily responded to the news: “Can we drug test them first?”

In April 2018, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), Ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs told CNN that Jackson — former Physician to the President under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump — was known as “the Candyman” at the White House because he allegedly handed out prescription drugs “like they were candy.’

Note: After an investigation, the Defense Department inspector general found that “Jackson had engaged in various inappropriate behaviors as an admiral” and the following year “the Navy retroactively demoted him to the rank of captain.” (Jackson has not changed his profile on social media to reflect the demotion).

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which includes Rep. French Hill (R-AR), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Ranking Member Jim Himes (D-CT) and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX).