LeAnn Rimes Stuns in Sheer Bodysuit Dress, “I Couldn’t Resist”

LeAnn Rimes, who rose to stardom in the country music industry at the age of 13 with her hit song ‘Blue,’ has been traveling the world this year performing live for her fans.

While in London, the 41-year-old singer performed a duet with English singer/pianist/songwriter and two-time Grammy Award nominee David Gray. They sang his song ‘Snow in Vegas,’ which appeared on his 2015 album Mutineers.

Rimes released the video above and captioned it: “there was a whole lot of magic in London with David Gray.” She promised her fans: “there’s more to come, but I couldn’t resist sharing this video first!!”

Fans of Rimes are showering her with compliments including “Love his voice and your outfit.” Rimes wore a sheer sparkly golden dress over a black bodysuit — and without shoes, a signature look for Rimes on stage.

Rimes continues her ‘The Story So Far’ tour in the U.S. — this summer she’ll hit cities including Philadelphia and Charlotte, and in the fall she’ll performing Down South in Birmingham, Atlanta, Augusta, before heading off to Denver.