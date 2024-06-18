Jack Black Goes Viral in ‘Dark Brandon’ T-Shirt with Biden and Obama — Photo

Comic actor and School of Rock maestro Jack Black stands flanked by the last two Democratic Presidents in a photo being distributed by the Biden campaign. All three men — Barack Obama, Black and Joe Biden — beam for the camera as Biden pitches his “merch.”

Black, whose multi-hyphenate Hollywood career includes almost everything but fashion model, makes up for this lack by modeling a “Dark Brandon” t-shirt beneath his stars-and-stripes bib overalls. A long beard completes the look.

Jack, you look great in my campaign merch.



Now let's see how many folks join you: https://t.co/xmxAlu3SBL pic.twitter.com/4i6rNUeTNQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 18, 2024

The photo drew more than 2.2 million views on the X platform alone, which generated nearly 7K comments within 24 hours, including those by bots.

The Dark Brandon meme, embraced by Biden supporters, emanates from the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” — a misinterpreted crowd chant at a 2021 NASCAR race that quickly became a euphemism for the aggressive expletive aimed at Biden.

As MAGA has owned the “Let’s go, Brandon” meme, so have Democrats owned the “Dark Brandon” meme — a sort of anti-hero Biden whose powers, like his laser beam-shooting eyes, result in progressive legislative victories.

Black’s stars-and-stripes overalls are the actor’s own patriotic touch — flare that’s not available on the Biden campaign website.