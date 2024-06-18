News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Jack Black Goes Viral in ‘Dark Brandon’ T-Shirt with Biden and Obama — Photo

by in Culture | June 18, 2024

Pres Biden

President Joe Biden (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz) The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Comic actor and School of Rock maestro Jack Black stands flanked by the last two Democratic Presidents in a photo being distributed by the Biden campaign. All three men — Barack Obama, Black and Joe Biden — beam for the camera as Biden pitches his “merch.”

Black, whose multi-hyphenate Hollywood career includes almost everything but fashion model, makes up for this lack by modeling a “Dark Brandon” t-shirt beneath his stars-and-stripes bib overalls. A long beard completes the look.

The photo drew more than 2.2 million views on the X platform alone, which generated nearly 7K comments within 24 hours, including those by bots.

The Dark Brandon meme, embraced by Biden supporters, emanates from the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” — a misinterpreted crowd chant at a 2021 NASCAR race that quickly became a euphemism for the aggressive expletive aimed at Biden.

As MAGA has owned the “Let’s go, Brandon” meme, so have Democrats owned the “Dark Brandon” meme — a sort of anti-hero Biden whose powers, like his laser beam-shooting eyes, result in progressive legislative victories.

Black’s stars-and-stripes overalls are the actor’s own patriotic touch — flare that’s not available on the Biden campaign website.