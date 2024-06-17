Lara Trump Flaunts Bikini Abs on Beach With Her Children

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, who turned 78 on Friday, opted to incorporate hatred in his Father’s Day post. On his social media platform Truth Social he wrote in his signature all caps style: “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the radical left degenerates…”

Trump is the father of five children with three different wives and has 10 grandchildren. Donald Trump, Jr. and his ex-wife have five children; Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have 3 children; and Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), have two children.

On Sunday, Lara Trump shared a collage of photos of her family and wished her husband a happy Father’s Day. As seen below, one of the four photos features Lara on the beach in a bikini top and shorts, an outfit that accentuates her muscular abs and legs.

Ms. Trump’s reputation as a fitness buff is part of her celebrity brand, and is something she also utilizes in the political arena. Trump recently promised that she and former Democratic Congresswoman – and U.S. Army Reserve officer — Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) will make a workout video together the next time Gabbard visits Trump’s podcast.

[NOTE: Ms. Trump has been an active campaign aide after being installed at the RNC by her father-in-law, raising funds and appearing frequently on right-wing media outlets like Newsmax.]