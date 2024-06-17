News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

RFK Jr. “Made Pass at My Wife” Says Rock & Roll Hall of Famer

by in Culture | June 17, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., photo: Tom Williams, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. launched his environmental law career in the 1980s. RFK Jr. performed community service — mandated by his sentence for heroin possession, for which he was arrested in 1983 — at the non-profit organization Riverkeeper, which protects the Hudson River. After passing the New York bar in 1985, Kennedy was hired by Riverkeeper as senior attorney.

Also in the 1980s, the rock band Blondie released a string of hit singles including “Call Me”, “Atomic”, “The Tide Is High”, and “Rapture.”

Blondie co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein has made it clear on social media that he is not a fan of Kennedy. On Sunday, Stein shared a video of Kennedy spreading a conspiracy theory about vaccines and revealed: “This jackoff made a pass at my wife at a River Keeper event in NYC. True story.”

Stein, who was in a romantic relationship with the iconic Blondie singer Debbie Harry in the 80s, has been married since 1999 to actress Barbara Sicuranza. He is currently promoting his recently released memoir, “a nothing-spared autobiography” titled Under a Rock, which includes a foreword written by Harry.

Note: In 2009, Stein and Harry performed together at a fundraising event for Riverkeeper in Manhattan. Debbie Harry is still involved with the organization as a member of Riverkeeper’s Leadership Council. Blondie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.