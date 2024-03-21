Lara Trump Promises Tulsi Gabbard Workout Video Featuring WWE Diva

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump (wife of Eric Trump) — the newly named co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) — is charged with putting the organization back on solid financial footing.

With the presumptive GOP presidential candidate currently trailing incumbent Joe Biden and the DNC in fundraising, former Trump White House Chief of Staff and RNC chair Reince Priebus has suggested that Lara Trump needs to raise $40 million over the next two months to support the Trump ticket in 2024 — especially since the RNC is expected to help cover some of the former President’s legal bills.

Who will join Trump on the GOP ticket in the Vice President slot is still up in the air — and it’s a truism that one key quality Trump seeks in a running mate is the ability to appeal to donors and help Lara Trump and new RNC co-chair Michael Whatley fill the Republican coffers.

Former Democratic Congresswoman and U.S. Army Reserve officer Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is said to be on Trump’s VP shortlist.

And even if she won’t be running with Donald, Gabbard will be running with Lara. Yesterday on her podcast, Lara Trump confirmed that she and Gabbard plan to make a workout video together the next time Gabbard visits the podcast.

Trump also mentioned that she and Gabbard will be joined by former WWE Diva star Eva Marie, who is “training hard for bikini season.”

As seen in the video below completing an “intense workout,” Gabbard has been hitting the gym, too, getting ready for either Trump’s request.

Started this morning at @pfc_crossfit with an intense workout alongside great Americans, veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders in honor of those we’ve lost, and our brothers and sisters who are struggling now. Thank you @TimKennedyMMA for putting this together. pic.twitter.com/5wX4NkXtoq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 25, 2024

Note: After leaving the Democratic party in 2022, Gabbard joined Fox News as a paid commentator. During a Fox & Friends interview on March 6, Gabbard was asked about serving as Trump’s vice-president. She responded, “I would be honored to serve our country in that way and be in a position to help President Trump.”