GOP Congressman Gets Fact Checked in Real Time, “This Is Brutal”

U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany (R-WI), who was among the 120 House Republicans who objected to counting Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, addressed the House’s vote this week to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not releasing the audio recording of President Joe Biden‘s interview with former Special Council Robert Hur.

Note: The DOJ released the full transcript of the interview which is available to the public. Republicans including House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-GA) claim the audio would be helpful to his ongoing investigation into President Biden, which after more than a year has failed to uncover evidence of Biden breaking any law.

On CNN, echoing Comer’s insistence that President Biden is guilty of something, Tiffany brought up a check written out to President Biden from his brother for $200,000. Host Boris Sanchez held up a copy of the check, and reminded Tiffany that the check was from 2018, when Biden was not Vice President, and that it was a loan reimbursement.

Lol this is brutal. Tiffany gets fact checked by Boris Sanchez pic.twitter.com/4cN7T0rUo4 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2024

Tiffany tried to pivot and claimed President Biden “went to Ukraine to try to call off the prosecutor in Ukraine in regards to the Burisma investigation.” Sanchez fact checked Tiffany on the spot and replied, “Sir, that has been debunked. That prosecutor was unanimously disliked by both Republicans and Democrats. Even EU officials said he was corrupt and wanted him out.”

Senior Digital Editor for MeidasTouch, a liberal-leaning media outet, replied to the CNN interview: “lol this is brutal. Tiffany gets fact checked by Boris Sanchez.”

Note: After House Republicans voted to hold Garland in contempt, U.S. Representative Dan Goodman (D-NY) said “there is no legitimate legislative purpose” to require Garland to turn over the audio recording of the interviews.

Goodman also noted the irony of five of the 217 Republicans who voted for holding Garland in contempt and have themselves “completely defied lawful Congressional subpoenas” including the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).