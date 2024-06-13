Ex-House Speaker Attacks Kamala Harris, Says She’s “Uneducated”

Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, who supports former president Donald Trump, a recently convicted felon, as the presumptive GOP nominee, launched a personal attack against Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris this week.

Gingrich said on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show: “She has imprinted on the country permanently that she is a really shallow, uneducated, and uneducable person.” The former Speaker then knocked Harris for having a “weird laugh.”

On Hannity's show, Newt Gingrich claims that Kamala Harris, who graduated from Howard, has a law degree, served as California AG, US Senator, & is now Vice President, is a "really shallow, uneducated, & uneducatable person," & has no redeeming qualities other than a "weird laugh" pic.twitter.com/hAJdqCvTCp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2024

Kamala Harris earned her BA from Howard University (one of the top Historically Black College and Universities) and her JD from University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She was admitted to the California Bar in June 1990, served as District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California, and represented the state of California in the U.S. Senate before becoming Vice President.

Note: More than one commenter replied to Gingrich’s remarks with accusations of racism. As legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold (Rutgers School of Law grad) replied: “Tell me you’re racist without telling me you’re a racist.”

Note: Trump is reportedly considering three men with educational backgrounds and advanced degrees similar to Harris’s for his vice presidential pick: Senator Marco Rubio (University of Florida, University of Miami Law school grad); Rep. JD Vance (Ohio State, Yale Law), and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (North Dakota State, Stanford Business School) as his vice presidential nominee.