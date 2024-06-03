Ex-FBI Director Says Trump Would Be Jailed In “A Double Wide Near the Fence”

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki interviewed former FBI Director James Comey on her MSNBC show after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up a scandal with adult film star Stormy Daniels and influence the 2016 presidential election.

Psaki asked Comey, who was fired by then-President Trump in 2017, if it would be difficult to place Trump in prison since the law enforcement system hasn’t been tested in this way. No other President of the United States has been sentenced to prison. (Note: Judge Juan Merchan will decide on Trump’s sentencing on July 11.)

James Comey says that it is doable to put Trump in jail. They would put him in a double wide out near the fence, out in the grass, and he would eat there and shower there and exercise there and be away from the general population. It is obviously doable." pic.twitter.com/0D0JMgdIsf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 2, 2024

Comey said that it would not be difficult: “They would just put him in a double wide somewhere out near the fence, out in the grass, and he would eat there, he’d shower there, he’d exercise there, and he’d be away from the general population. It is obviously doable.”

Note: MSNBC legal analyst Robert Costa reported that Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche said there is a chance that Trump could be in prison when he is nominated at the Republican Convention, which is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and begins on July 15.